Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,869.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,869.17 ($23.04).

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.57) to GBX 1,825 ($22.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 2,050 ($25.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

CPG traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,708 ($21.06). The company had a trading volume of 3,280,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,206. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,395.50 ($17.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,841.98 ($22.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The company has a market capitalization of £30.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,681.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,649.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, insider Sundar Raman bought 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($21.89) per share, with a total value of £89,332.80 ($110,124.26).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

