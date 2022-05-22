Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CWCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Water by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 392,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 43,260 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

