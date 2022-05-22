Contrasting JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) and PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) and PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for JE Cleantech and PlayAGS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A PlayAGS 0 0 2 0 3.00

PlayAGS has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 230.28%. Given PlayAGS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than JE Cleantech.

Profitability

This table compares JE Cleantech and PlayAGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A PlayAGS -9.88% -44.92% -2.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of PlayAGS shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of PlayAGS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JE Cleantech and PlayAGS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PlayAGS $259.70 million 0.78 -$22.57 million ($0.75) -7.27

JE Cleantech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PlayAGS.

Summary

PlayAGS beats JE Cleantech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

JE Cleantech Company Profile (Get Rating)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cleaning Systems and Other Equipment Business, and Provision of Centralized Dishware Washing and Ancillary Services. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, restaurants, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and inflight catering service providers; and general cleaning services for food courts. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

PlayAGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

