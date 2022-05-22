ConvaTec Group’s (CTEC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($2.84) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada raised ConvaTec Group to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.64) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 248.57 ($3.06).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 217.20 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.03. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.27).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.22%.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Jonny Mason purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £49,280 ($60,749.51). Also, insider Kimberly Lody purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($25,147.93). In the last three months, insiders bought 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,896,000.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.