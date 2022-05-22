Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given New C$5.80 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.90 to C$5.80 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPPMF. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.76.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $420.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.52.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

