CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of CORR opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.99. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 637.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

