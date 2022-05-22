Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,016,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 606,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.17% of Corning worth $372,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.13. 6,053,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,335. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

