Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.93.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.50 on Friday, hitting $416.43. 5,109,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,483. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $547.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $375.50 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.