CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.75.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.