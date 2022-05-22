Critical Comparison: Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV – Get Rating) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Accelera Innovations alerts:

This table compares Accelera Innovations and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A UpHealth N/A -20.87% -13.01%

13.1% of UpHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accelera Innovations and UpHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UpHealth $123.79 million 0.88 -$340.90 million N/A N/A

Accelera Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UpHealth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Accelera Innovations and UpHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A UpHealth 0 1 4 0 2.80

UpHealth has a consensus target price of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 993.34%. Given UpHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Accelera Innovations.

Volatility and Risk

Accelera Innovations has a beta of 5.48, indicating that its share price is 448% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UpHealth beats Accelera Innovations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accelera Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

UpHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelera Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelera Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.