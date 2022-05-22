Critical Survey: Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Telos alerts:

This table compares Telos and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -18.82% -25.86% -18.77% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

67.9% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Telos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Telos has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telos and Web Blockchain Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $242.43 million 2.18 -$43.13 million ($0.66) -11.80 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Web Blockchain Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telos.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Telos and Web Blockchain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 2 4 0 2.67 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telos presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.65%.

Telos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending cloud identity services for mobile and enterprise and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. It serves to the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Web Blockchain Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.