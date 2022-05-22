CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The firm has a market cap of $738.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.89.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 259.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 23.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 116,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,352 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

