Crowny (CRWNY) Price Hits $0.0019

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, Crowny has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $893,920.87 and approximately $137,904.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.04 or 0.10324177 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 466.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.83 or 0.00490432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

