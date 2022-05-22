Crypto.com Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.48 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC on exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $10.48 billion and approximately $122.85 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,007.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00101787 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

