Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

CPIX stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

