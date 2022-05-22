Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,854 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of Cummins worth $48,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.30.

Shares of CMI opened at $197.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.74. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,001 shares of company stock worth $11,154,052 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

