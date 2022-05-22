CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CYTR stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23. CytRx has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

