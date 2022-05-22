DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $173.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.16. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

