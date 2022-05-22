DeGate Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $511,008.00 (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. DeGate has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $511,008.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,547,313 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

