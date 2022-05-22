DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

