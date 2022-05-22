Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,923.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.39) to GBX 4,500 ($55.47) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,696,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.27. The stock had a trading volume of 485,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,989. Diageo has a 52 week low of $175.46 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.65.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

