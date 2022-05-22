DigitalNote Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $555,939.08 and approximately $384.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00617394 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 653.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001111 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000205 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,949,822,303 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

