Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Bought by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,595,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,342 shares during the period. Diversey makes up 7.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Diversey worth $47,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Diversey by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Diversey by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Diversey during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSEY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Diversey in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.16. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $18.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diversey (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

