Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Raised by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.66% of Dollar Tree worth $209,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.95.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $7.69 on Friday, hitting $127.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,929,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day moving average of $144.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.