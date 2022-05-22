Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. Donaldson reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $49.80. 306,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,377. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.92. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.