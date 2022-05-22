Donut Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $165,753.77 and $504.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.50 or 0.12685411 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 461.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00495421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00033754 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

