Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOCS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Doximity stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 45.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Doximity by 400.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 460.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

