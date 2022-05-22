Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $55.64 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,912.89 or 0.99993295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002202 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 399,050,765 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

