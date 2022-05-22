Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 514 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,591 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,387,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,353,629,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.63.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $399.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $424.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.