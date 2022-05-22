Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,130 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $14,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 320.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $80.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

