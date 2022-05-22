Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,368 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $85,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after acquiring an additional 787,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after acquiring an additional 777,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 312.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 605,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,812,000 after acquiring an additional 458,535 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

