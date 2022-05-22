Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $14.32 Million Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,102 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of SPX worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,520,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter worth $6,321,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 471.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 69,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPX by 25.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SPX in the third quarter worth $3,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.