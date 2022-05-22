Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $15.13 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,249 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of ICU Medical worth $15,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ICU Medical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ICU Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,149,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,634.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,967 shares of company stock worth $8,807,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $180.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.47 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.59.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.33.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

