Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $15.13 Million Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,249 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of ICU Medical worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,166,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,937,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,040,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,967 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,175. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ICU Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $180.76 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.47 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.59.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

