Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,343 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $58.18 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.32.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

