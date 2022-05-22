Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 39,482 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 239.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,482 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $131.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.