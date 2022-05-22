Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,675 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Endava worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $32,319,000. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $1,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $95.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.17. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

