Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,343 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,343 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of LivaNova worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average of $79.32. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $58.18 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 0.91.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

