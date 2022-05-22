Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 288,356 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288,356 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Columbia Banking System worth $13,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,824,000 after buying an additional 270,428 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 656.1% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

