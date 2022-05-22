Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Shares of EIC stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Point Income stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

