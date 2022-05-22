Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
Shares of EIC stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.
Eagle Point Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Point Income (EIC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.