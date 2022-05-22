East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.44% of East West Bancorp worth $49,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,418,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,318,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in East West Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 40.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,418,000 after acquiring an additional 377,803 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.