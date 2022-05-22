Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EVT stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

