Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
EVT stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.