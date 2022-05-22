Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
ETY stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
