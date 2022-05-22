Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

ETY stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $938,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 65.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 43.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 93,286 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.