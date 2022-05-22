eBoost (EBST) Hits Market Capitalization of $495,454.95

eBoost (EBST) traded up 24.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $495,454.95 and $2.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00239505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016245 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002914 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.