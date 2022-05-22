Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Colgate-Palmolive (TSE:CL)

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (TSE:CL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, eltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet.

