Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.82 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 90.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.