Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $15.62 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Darden Restaurants worth $15,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average of $138.60. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.54 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

