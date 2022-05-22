Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enviva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.09. Enviva posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enviva.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of EVA traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.36. The stock had a trading volume of 373,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.40 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $36,214.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,303.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Enviva by 2.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enviva by 3.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Enviva by 5.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Enviva by 14.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

