Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 865 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $11,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

MCRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

MCRI opened at $66.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 18.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

