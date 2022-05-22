Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 264,994 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 264,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TTE opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($59.38) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.
TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
